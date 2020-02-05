MP Tracy Brabin’s off-the-shoulder ASOS dress is ‘selling fast’ – after trolls branded her a ‘tart’

The £35 off-the-shoulder dress worn by Labour MP Tracy Brabin in the Commons – deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Westminster by some – is now flying off the shelves at online retailer ASOS.

Yesterday, Ms Brabin was accused of looking like a ‘hungover tart’ by critics after photos of her emerged wearing the £35 shoulder-baring Bodycon number in Parliament.

The Shadow Culture Secretary, 58, hit back strongly at the criticism, firing off a withering riposte on Twitter yesterday evening that said: ‘Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not…a slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin. Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…’

However, it seems the sartorial storm has an up side for fashion giant ASOS, which sells a version of the classic little black dress for £35. The retailer has put a ‘selling fast’ label across photos of the frock on its website since the debate made the headlines.

Described as an ‘own-brand pleated shoulder pencil dress’, the outfit is pitched by the online retailer as perfect for ‘that thing you have to go to’… in Ms Brabin’s case, Westminster.

ASOS’ cut-price version of the close-fitting classic uses Bodycon to accentuate the figure in all the right places – and might actually be reasonably modest were it not for the more risky off-the-shoulder element.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Ms Brabin, who used to be an actress on the ITV soap Coronation Street, said she could shrug off the criticism but felt a responsibility to ‘push back’.

‘It is another case of everyday sexism,’ she said. ‘We are raising our daughters to be looking inwards rather than outwards…

‘I would suggest this is part of the pushback for that… listen to what we say, not what we wear.’

There is no official dress code for MPs in the House of Commons although politicians are advised to wear attire that ‘might ordinarily be worn for a fairly formal business transaction’.

A note on Parliament’s official website says the Speaker may take exception to ‘informal clothing’.

Ms Brabin admitted the £35 dress was off-the-shoulder but it slipped slightly further as she stood up to speak.

She wore the dress yesterday while raising a point of order on Downing Street’s decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK’s major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.

A Parliamentary Secretary replied claiming the Government is ‘committed to being open in their dealings with the press and the principles of media freedom’.

She added that: ‘No journalists are barred from official media briefings hosted by the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson.’

The Government spokesman said it is ‘entirely standard practice’ to hold ‘smaller meetings’ as was the case on Monday.

However, it was her outfit, not the relationship between the Government and political journalists, which caught the attention of social media.

Dozens slated the former actress for having her shoulder exposed while she spoke a the dispatch box.