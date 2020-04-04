Mr. Grey Will See You Now! Watch the Entire Fifty Shades Trilogy This Weekend on E!

Mr. Grey will see you—all weekend long.

Or, in reality, you’ll being seeing a lot of Jamie Dornan‘s Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson‘s Anastasia Steele as E! will be airing the entire Fifty Shades film trilogy on Saturday, Apr. 4 and Sunday, Apr. 5. Whether you’re watching it over FaceTime with girlfriends or snuggling up with your significant other, this is the perfect way to pass the time while social distancing.

Saturday’s viewing party will kick-off at 5 p.m. with the first installment in the franchise, titled Fifty Shades of Grey. For those over the age of 21, we recommend pouring a glass of champagne as you take in the sultry story of mega-rich boy meets girl, boy introduces girl to new sexual proclivities and so much more.

Thankfully, you’ll be able to see what happens next for Christian and Ana as the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, airs at 7:30 p.m. later that night. After a sensual, yet also rocky, start, viewers will watch as the seemingly star-crossed lovers attempt rebuild their relationship.

However, troublesome figures from Christian’s past begin to circle in on the twosome. Will the couple be able to survive this latest obstacle?

In order to round out this viewing experience, be sure to catch the final film, Fifty Shades Freed, at 10 p.m. on E!

If you miss Saturday’s marathon, don’t fret, because E! will re-air the franchise on Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m. Like we said, you can see Mr. Grey all weekend long.

By Sunday evening, we have a feeling you’ll be non-stop singing “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding.

What’s your favorite Fifty Shades moment? Be sure to let us know!