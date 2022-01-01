Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr.

Resetti, the rambunctious mole in denim overalls who has appeared in every Animal Crossing game since its inception, may be remembered by long-time Animal Crossing fans.

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo cut the popular character, leaving many fans wondering what he’s up to now.

Players will be able to meet Resetti at Brewster’s cafe thanks to the massive Update 2.0.

He does, however, occasionally appear and act in ways that are dissimilar to his former self.

This is why.

Resetti used to work at the Reset Surveillance Center, for those who are unaware.

Resetti appeared outside a player’s in-game home whenever they turned off their devices without saving the game.

And he became increasingly enraged as the game was reset.

With his aggressive lectures, he even made some fans cry.

Resetti was made an optional feature in Animal Crossing: New Leaf due to the negative reactions he received from some fans.

Then, in New Horizons, he was rendered essentially obsolete.

Auto-saving was introduced in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which meant that players could no longer reset the game.

As a result, there will be no Resetti lectures in the future.

In 2019, New Horizons project lead Aya Kyogoku told Mashable, “I think this will be a positive thing for the player because in New Horizons, you can stop playing in the middle of your game and it will still save.”

“However, because there is no need to reset the game or press the reset button on the Switch, Mr.

Resetti had a difficult time.

He’d been fired from his job.”

Resetti has returned to Animal Crossing, but not in his old role.

When The Roost was added to New Horizons, NPCs began appearing in the shop at random for a quick coffee break.

And yes, Resetti was among them.

Players can now invite him with their Amiibo, in addition to his random visits.

At The Roost, some players might run into a slimmer, lankier Resetti with a goatee.

Resetti’s older (and kinder) brother, Don Resetti, didn’t change his appearance.

Don and Resetti will both stop by the cafe on occasion.

They’ll occasionally mention each other and talk about how they’ve worked together for a long time.

Don had previously stepped in for Resetti when visiting players at their homes in previous games.

It is important to note…

