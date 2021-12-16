Mr. Noth is teased by Chris Noth.

Mr. Noth gets teased by Chris Noth.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the first two episodes of And Just Like That, stop reading now.

Mr. Chris Noth may not be finished with him yet.

Massive.

For the rival, And Just Like That, the star of Sex and the City reprised his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband.

Fans, on the other hand, were taken aback when they saw the famous character die of a heart attack in the first episode.

Now, almost a week after the major death, the actor speaks out about whether or not his time as Mr.

The show Big has come to an end.

“I believe there is something there.”

“I can’t say what it is, but…there may be a little… there may be a haunting,” Noth tells Vogue.

“I’m not sure.

I don’t want to cause any problems.”

Big goes to take a shower after finishing his 1,000 Peloton bike ride with his favorite instructor Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King, when he drops his phone and clutches his left shoulder in pain.

(After the incident, Peloton issued a statement.)

Big is barely alive as Carrie screams and cries with the shower running over them both as she returns home after attending Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie says at the end of the episode.

Noth, on the other hand, expresses his satisfaction with Big’s death.

“I thought it could have gone wrong easily,” the actor explains, “because [showrunner]Michael Patrick King is such a wonderful craftsman.”

“I was really pleased with how everything came together, with how the show looked, and with how it had reinvented itself.”

All good things must come to an end, and it was time for him to leave unless we were going to do Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style.

There was nowhere else for it to go but six feet underground.”

Carrie and Big have an emotional scene together, with hardly any words spoken between them as Big takes his final breath.

“We both coined the phrase “Bonnie and Clyde moment,” referring to the moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be obliterated by bullets.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway have that look going on between them.

Both of them.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big’s Return After Shocking Death on ‘And Just Like That’