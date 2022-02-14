Mr. Right Isn’t Necessarily in Stevie Nicks’ Ideal Life

Stevie Nicks has had several successful romantic relationships, but she insists that her career has always come first.

Nicks says she’s happy with her decision, but she’s still open to a romantic relationship.

Nonetheless, she understands that she does not require a husband to be happy.

She described her ideal life.

Nicks released her first solo album, Bella Donna, in 1981.

She’d been a musician for over a decade and had achieved enormous success with Fleetwood Mac.

Her father once told her that she would never marry because of this.

“Suddenly, my father says, ‘Stevie, you’ll never get married,'” Nicks told The Guardian.

Stevie Nicks, 1977

Nicks and her bandmate Christine McVie both decided to prioritize their careers over starting a family or finding a husband.

“If Christine were in this room with me right now, she’d tell you that we both decided not to have kids and instead travel the world following our musical muse,” she said.

“It’s not a job for me; it’s a part of who I am.”

She was married for a short time in 1983, but she doesn’t believe it counts because it was out of grief rather than love.

Nicks is now happily single.

“I’m not married, I don’t have children, and I’ve only ever been married for three months.”

And it doesn’t matter; it wasn’t a reality-based marriage,” she told The New York Times.

“I live the life of a single woman, and I do spend a lot of time alone.”

I have a few close friends, the majority of whom I’ve known for a long time, and I enjoy it.”

Nicks believes it would be difficult to date her because of her lifestyle.

Her independence has always been important to her.

“It would be fun if I could find a boyfriend who understood my life and didn’t get his feelings hurt because I’m always a phone call away from having to fly to New York in two hours or having to do interviews all day,” she explained.

“It’s not a lot of fun being Mr.

Nicks, Stevie

I’ve just said for the past ten years that I’m going to follow my muse.

I don’t have to worry about anyone being mad at me if I want to go somewhere….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.