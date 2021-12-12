Mr. Trump Perplexes Celebrities

Following the heartbreaking storyline that ended with Chris Noth’s Mr.

Fans, including many celebrity viewers, were stunned when Big died after an intense Peloton workout.

“But why didn’t Carrie call 911 right away?!” Jonah Hill wrote on Instagram on Saturday, December 11, in response to Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) inaction after discovering her husband was unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Many fans had similar concerns about the show’s most dramatic scene in the comments section of the 37-year-old Moneyball star’s perplexing post.

One fan responded, “I’m actually not ready to talk about it,” while others compared the heartbreaking moment to the famous Titanic scene in which Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) couldn’t fit on the door frame beside Rose (Kate Winslet).

Hill’s fellow And Just Like That viewers weren’t the only ones who were saddened by the news, as several of the 67-year-old Equalizer alum’s co-stars were as well.

“That first table read where we read it, man, it was deep,” Karen Pittman, who plays Dr.

Nya Wallace, who plays Nya in the revival, spoke to Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, December 10, one day after the show debuted on HBO Max.

“We were clutching the pearls and everything,” she says dramatically.

Fans saw the financier suffer a heart attack after a grueling Peloton workout, collapsing while grabbing his left arm in pain, by the end of the first episode of the revival, which premiered on Thursday, December 9.

Carrie returns home at the end of the scene and immediately notices her husband — whom she married in the first Sex and the City film after an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the original series — on the shower floor.

Carrie runs to her beau’s side and cries, soaking her beloved blue stilettos in the process, rather than calling for medical help (as suggested by Hill).

“And then Big died,” the character said in a voiceover.

For his part, showrunner Michael Patrick King couldn’t stop gushing about Noth’s moving performance in the episode.

