MrBeast fired Karl Jacobs?

Was MrBeast the one who fired Karl Jacobs?

A TikTok user has sparked rumors that YouTuber MrBeast and his good friend Karl Jacobs have broken up.

The video implies that Karl has been fired as a result of some drama that MrBeast reveals in the video, and we, like many others, are curious to learn more about it.

Karl was never fired by MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

In fact, the two remain close friends.

Karl was interviewed for the 100th episode of Thieves in March 2021 with The CouRage and Nadeshot shoe.

Karl opened up about his relationship with MrBeast in the interview, saying, “I don’t have any plans to leave MrBeast, to be clear.”

Mr. inspires me tremendously.

Every day is Beast, and I love being a part of it.”

Karl’s words indicate that the two are still in good shape.

After a TikTok user with the handle evoke shared three videos claiming to be about the Karl and MrBeast drama, speculation began.

MrBeast makes an appearance on Keemstar’s YouTube show ‘Drama Alert’ in the first of three videos.

MrBeast goes on Drama Alert and discusses how Karl made fun of his life-threatening disease, according to the video’s caption.

MrBeast can then be heard saying: “Now he’s making expose videos like ‘Oh MrBeast doesn’t film his own videos.’ What are you talking about, man? He could have just talked to me.”

But he’d only just arrived.

You’re trying to pin it on me that I have an illness, as if I’m not open about it and it’s a pain.”

“He has all these issues,” MrBeast continues in the second video, “but he doesn’t say it to me while he’s here, he doesn’t talk to me while he’s here to blow everything out of proportion in his 25-minute video.”

“Karl Jacobs starts crying after he finds out he was fired by MrBeast,” reads the caption on the third video.