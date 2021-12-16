Mrs Hinch fans share an 89p hack for removing those pesky yellow stains from toilet seats in seconds.

Fans of Mrs Hinch share an 89p hack for removing those pesky yellow stains from loo seats in seconds.

Cleaning enthusiasts have devised a brilliant method for removing stains from toilet seats that costs just 89p.

When a woman asked the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook for advice on how to restore her toilet seat to its former glory, readers were quick to recommend the low-cost option.

The woman inquired, “How do I get yellow off my white toilet seat, please?”

One person quickly responded, “Pink Stuff cream,” while another concurred, “Pink Stuff paste, brought mine up like new.”

Others have suggested that the Pink Stuff paste is better than bleach because bleach only masks the stain temporarily before it reappears.

One woman wrote, “Neat bleach will only bleach it for a short time.”

“The yellow is coming back with a vengeance.”

“I’d use Pink Stuff paste or something similar, and work it in circular motions.”

“I’m talking about bleach because I’ve used it before and the yellow has come back.”

And, with Stardrops Pink Stuff Miracle Cream Cleaner starting at just 89p, the wonder product won’t break the bank either.

Others in the group suggested toothpaste or Cif cream cleaner as alternatives.

Someone else added, “Cream cleaner, Cif, etc. gets it off.”

