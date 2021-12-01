Mrs. Hinch fans share an amazing way to remove water stains from wood using a condiment you’re almost certain to have on hand.

When it comes to furniture care, there are few things more aggravating than discovering a water ring.

And, as Sally Roberts discovered, getting it off wood furniture can be a nightmare.

Sally turned to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook group for advice after noticing a wood ring stain on a worktop in a vacation rental she was staying in.

“Any ideas how we can remove this black mark caused by leaving a cocktail shaker on a wooden worktop in a holiday house we are staying in?” she wrote.

“I’m not sure how this happened; the cocktail shaker had vodka and pineapple juice in it, so there could have been a dribble on the base after pouring, but no significant spillage.”

Following her post, she received a flood of responses from people offering advice on how to remove the ring.

However, one of the most common – and perhaps most surprising – answers was to use mayonnaise.

One person wrote, “Definitely mayonnaise, it works a treat on water rings.”

“All you have to do is rub it on and wait a few hours.”

“Mayonnaise is a condiment.

Another agreed, “rub it in with a cloth.”

“Gently rub in the mark, leave it for a while,” a third person suggested.

“Mayonnaise saved my partner’s worktop after he burned it with oven pride.”

Sally didn’t have to spend a fortune to clean up the tabletop before she left her holiday home, as mayonnaise starts at just 59p.

Mayonnaise isn’t just good for removing wood rings; it’s also the best way to get rid of wax crayon smudges on furniture.

