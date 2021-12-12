Mrs. Hinch reveals a simple DIY Christmas gift box hack that costs less than £4 and makes a wonderful present.

Mrs Hinch reveals a simple DIY Christmas gift box hack that costs under £4 and makes a great present.

Mrs Hinch has you covered if you’re trying to save money this Christmas while still giving your loved ones lovely gifts.

Mrs Hinch is best known for her cleaning hacks, which she shares with her Instagram followers, but she recently revealed a holiday hack that makes the perfect gift.

Sophie Hinchliffe, 31, has 4.2 million Instagram followers and frequently posts about her DIY projects.

Sophie has shown off her latest creative work, which will cost you less than £4 if you want to give it a try as the festive season approaches.

For the Christmas season, the mother of two decided to decorate some plain brown gift boxes that can be used for both decoration and gift giving.

If you’re tired of giving out Christmas gifts in generic gift bags and want something a little more personal, this is the one for you.

Don’t worry if you’re not a natural artist; if you follow Mrs Hinch’s instructions, yours will turn out beautifully.

She drew on the boxes with a white chalk pen and posted it to her Instagram stories.

“Good evening everyone, it’s 10 p.m., and I’m just sitting here with my chalk pen and gift boxes,” Sophie said.

“So I went online and bought some cheap gift boxes as well as a chalk pen.”

“So I started scribbling and creating my own little designs.”

“Perfect way to unwind.”

“I now have some one-of-a-kind gift boxes for my loved ones.”

Sophie is seen in the video drawing beautiful designs on the box, including a village scene with houses and Christmas trees.

Her drawings are simple but beautiful, and they appear to be professionally done; you’d never guess it was a do-it-yourself project.

Hobbycraft sells a white chalk pen for £1.50 and plain gift boxes for £1.79 if you want to give it a try.

Sophie’s quick hack cost a total of £3.29, and it would make a lovely Christmas gift box.

What a fantastic Christmas ruse!

