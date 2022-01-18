Mrs. Hinch uses old pallets and Ikea finds to transform the first room in her new countryside mansion.

Mrs. Hinch uses old pallets and Ikea finds to transform the first room in her new country home.

MRS Hinch recently purchased a large country farm and revealed to fans that they have already begun decorating the mansion’s first room.

Sophie Hinchliffe, 31, a cleaning expert, demonstrated how they created a stylish cloakroom out of old pallets and Ikea finds.

“Our first room is complete,” Mrs Hinch shared on Instagram.

“Made together in ‘Grandad’s workshop’ with so much love.”

Sophie, a mother of two, demonstrated how they decorated the room with an Ikea coat and shoe storage bench that cost £75.

Before installing a new tiled floor and a wooden bench, they added a wooden pallet to the wall and screwed in black coat hooks.

“THIS project will stay with me for the rest of my life!” she added.

“I love you Dad, we’re finally Norm from The New Yankee Workshop, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do!”

“Hinch Farm, bring on the next room.

“Have a fantastic evening; I’m going to stay in here as long as I can tonight.”

On New Year’s Day, she showed how she and husband Jamie got the keys and gave fans a tour of the swanky new digs.

“So, Jamie and I are on our way now to pick up some very, very special keys,” she said in the video.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t know what to say; I’m numb but ecstatic.”

“Let’s get started!”

The lovely house has a grand wooden staircase, stables, and extensive grounds.

Sophie, who gave birth to her second son Lennie in May 2021, proudly displayed her two-year-old son Ronnie, who was happily exploring his new home.

The pad comes with a garden playhouse and horses in a nearby field, making it ideal for the boys.

Mrs. Hinch was seen affixing a Hinch Farm sign to the fence to commemorate her recent home purchase.

Sophie is currently dividing her time between the two homes before making the full transition, and she has already given fans a few glimpses inside the massive estate.

Perfectly manicured lawns surround the detached white front property.

It features spacious open rooms with bay windows and French doors leading to the patio.

Mrs Hinch has amassed £1.5 million in the last year, as we previously reported.

