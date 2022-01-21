Mrs Hinch’s Approved cleaning tool costs 89p and cleans everything.

Mrs Hinch, the cleaning guru, has shared a number of cleaning tips over the years.

The Pink Stuff is a £1 cult household item that the cleaning mogul swears by.

For getting out all the dirt and grime, removing stains and stubborn marks in just about anything, Stardrops’ The Pink Stuff is a hero purchase for not only Mrs Hinch but her loyal followers as well.

Since Mrs Hinch – full name Sophie Hinchcliffe – shared her fondness for the cleaning essential, The Pink Stuff’s array of buys has been a sell-out success and has even gone down a storm with shoppers who have shared their love for the product.

The Pink Stuff has a large collection of cleaning products, including a Supersonic Tool Kit, but the Miracle Cleaning Paste is the most popular.

The Miracle Cleaning Paste is non-toxic and made entirely of natural ingredients, including vegetable oil, which effectively removes even the toughest stains.

Some users shared how the paste removed scuffs and marks on the door, walls, and car, as well as soiled pots, pans, and toilets, which is always a good sign.

If that wasn’t proof enough, members of the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips and Tricks Facebook group frequently recommend The Pink Stuff.

Individual buys in the range or elbow-grease saving bundles are available for those looking to stock up on Mrs Hinch’s firm favourites, with prices starting at just 89p.

Most supermarkets, both in-store and online, as well as Amazon, sell the Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste.

