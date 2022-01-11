Mrs. Brown’s admirers

THERE’S NOTHING WORSE than a clogged sink and the fear that you’ll have to hire a costly plumber to fix it.

Now you don’t have to be concerned because Mrs Hinch fans have the answer – and it’s only £1.

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has gained cult status in the cleaning world after sharing her cleaning secrets on television and the internet.

The clean queen now has over 4.2 million Instagram followers, with her fans even starting their own cleaning groups.

“Hi, our bathroom sink is really slowly draining,” Catherine Robinson wrote on the Mrs Hinch fans Facebook page.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Thank you for any suggestions on how to unblock it before I call a plumber.”

Cleaning fans rallied to her aid, with her post receiving over 130 comments and counting.

“Check the pipe under the sink, sometimes that can be the cause,” was one of the top solutions.

“Then get some baking soda and pour it down the drain, then white vinegar.”

“Leave it for a few minutes and then wash it down with hot kettle water – it always works.”

Clean(plus)Natural Bicarbonate Of Soda is available for £1 at high street beauty and cleaning store Savers, so there’s no reason not to try this hack.

“Half a cup bicarbonate of soda followed by half a cup white vinegar,” according to another solution.

“After 30 minutes, pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain.”

“Lots of baking soda, then pour some vinegar on top of that, then a kettle of boiling water,” another suggested, citing the same fail-safe ingredient.

“Try it again if it didn’t work the first time.”

Check out this clever tip from a mother that will help your clothes dry faster with just a bed sheet.

See why you’ve been cleaning your mirrors incorrectly – and learn the 2p hack for streak-free results every time.

Find out why you’re cleaning your house incorrectly and learn how to tidy a room in just five minutes with the help of an expert.