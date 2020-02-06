M&S is bring back its famed ‘Love Sausage’ for Valentines Day

M&S have delighted shoppers by bringing back its famed ‘love sausage’ for Valentine’s Day.

The product will be in shops across the UK from Friday, a year after it became a sell-out success.

Writing on Twitter this morning, the upmarket supermarket said loved-up couples can pick up the 458g heart-shape pork sausage for £6 much to the amusement of innuendo-loving social media users.

Last year, the cheekily named love sausage sold out in minutes as customers flocked to stores to get their hands on this truffle-infused piece of meat.

To help meet the surging demand for the sausage, M&S has also launched the ‘Give a Little Love’ Sausage, a 240g twin pack of heart-shaped, truffle infused pork sausages which costs £5.

M&S say the smaller sausage was launched because ‘we all know love comes in all sizes’.

They added it is ideal for breakfast on top of muffins, crumpets, or simply crack an egg in the middle and serve’.

Kirsty Rowley, M&S’s Love Sausage Product Developer said: ‘Love Sausage mania swept the UK and beyond last year, and it was a huge hit with our customers.

‘There may be some imitators this year (the sincerest form of flattery) but I am happy to say the original and BEST is BACK! And it is joined by the perfect package of the smaller Give a Little Love Sausage.’

Since tweeting about the the meaty meal this morning, tickled Twitter users have shared some very rude jokes about the sausage.

‘100% getting a love sausage’ one wrote.

One joked: ‘I shall be very generous with my love sausage this Valentines Day.’

Another added: ‘I have to stifle some extremely inappropriate thoughts’

A fourth said: ‘Lots of men will be hoping to share a love sausage come the 14th. Ooh matron.’

‘Nothing like a large sausage on Valentine’s Day!’ commented another.