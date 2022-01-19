MTV has canceled The Hills: New Beginnings after only two seasons due to “poor ratings” and star Mischa Barton’s “firing.”

MTV has canceled The Hills: New Beginnings after only two seasons due to ‘poor ratings’ and the ‘firing’ of star Mischa Barton.

Mischa Barton was fired earlier this year after claims that she was too “boring” for viewers.

According to Deadline, MTV will not renew the series for a third season because it has not achieved the same level of success as the original The Hills.

While the network did not give a reason for the cancellation, low ratings may have been a factor.

Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, and Kristin Cavallari were among the stars of The Hills: New Beginnings, which starred Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, and Kristin Cavallari.

Following her appearance on the first season of the revival, The OC alum Mischa was not asked to return.

A source previously told TMZ that Mischa was passed over because she was “bland” and “boring.”

“Yeah, let’s see when they can get production back up and running and see what happens with that and who’s gonna be on it,” Mischa said at the time, in response to reports that she had been fired from the show.

Many people, especially Lo Bosworth, who was on the original series, aren’t surprised that The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t coming back.

The 35-year-old was quick to criticize her former co-stars when the revival was first announced.

“It’s interesting to see the people who have chosen to keep participating in The Hills,” she said on the Unzipped podcast.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, for whatever reason, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona, right?'”

“For a paycheck, for attention, for fame – whatever it is that you require in order to be satisfied.”

“I feel like their [the cast’s]personalities are probably the same,” the Laguna Beach alum continued, “but just how different everyone looks compared to [when they were]20.”

Lauren Conrad, one of the show’s biggest stars, did not return for the revival.

Heidi slammed Lauren and talked about The Hills on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy in August.

“Let’s be honest, Kristin is the most successful,” the 35-year-old said.

Lauren didn’t stretch it as far as she should have.”

“How dare you! I’m not your dog,” Heidi said about Lauren.

Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but you don’t own me.”

There’s no word yet on whether MTV will attempt to collaborate with the cast…

