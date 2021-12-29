Muggles, take note: Emma Watson reveals the “big problem” the cast faced while filming the first Harry Potter film.

Muggles, pay attention: Emma Watson reveals the “big problem” the cast faced while filming the first Harry Potter film.

The cast and crew faced one obstacle while filming The Sorcerer’s Stone.

It’s like herding Pixies from Cornwall!

Emma Watson dropped a Dungbomb during the premiere of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, revealing the “big problem” the cast and crew faced while filming the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The child actors had a difficult time focusing, Watson said in the special, which features cast and crew including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Chris Columbus, director of the first and second films.

“One of the big issues was that our attention would wane and come and go throughout a take,” Watson recalled.

To be fair, no one can blame them given that the actors portraying Hermoine Granger, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley were 10, 11, and 12 years old, respectively.

“They’d say a line and then smile at the camera,” Columbus explained, “or they were just so excited to be in a Harry Potter film that they couldn’t contain their excitement long enough to focus on an entire scene.”

They were probably all on a sugar high from all those chocolate frogs and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans on set!

In the video, Radcliffe said, “We were very much like, kids being kids on a set.”

He continued, “They probably made their jobs harder for themselves by letting us have as much fun as we did.”

“Because it took our attention away from the work we needed to do.”

We must have all drunk some Felix Felicis to be able to get this HBO Max special!

When Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts hits theaters in January, we can’t wait to hear more behind-the-scenes details from Watson and the gang.

