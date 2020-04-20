Muhammad Ramadan on acting with Adel Imam: Very difficult

Loyalty and compliant In the news, cinema and TV

Artist Mohamed Ramadan stated that he wishes to work with the artist Adel Imam and that he already told the artist Mohamed Imam previously that he is ready to offer the role of a guest of honor in one of the leader’s works because this is a decoration in his history, but he did not receive a response to his offer.

Ramadan, in his interview with journalist writer Rabie Heneidy, added that he is the highest paid among his colleagues, so it is difficult for him to produce artistic works with Adel Imam because their wages will be large for any product that may declare bankruptcy if he considers combining them in one work.

Mohamed Ramadan said that his series are the most viewed on social media, and they are also the most expensive when selling to channels, so it makes sense to become the highest paid.

On the embodiment of the story of the artist Ahmed Zaki in a movie, Ramadan indicated that he did not give up this wish, because the late Ahmed Zaki deserves appreciation and a strong movie that embodies his life, revealing that it will be a strong surprise for Ramadan audiences who will be surprised when seen in Surat Ahmed Zaki.

On the other hand, Mohamed Ramadan criticized the actors, especially in the previous generation who were seeking classification, because the actor’s classification as comic, tragic or romantic gives him a short artistic life and therefore he does not seek to classify himself but rather to remain outside any classification.

It is noteworthy that Mohammed Ramadan finished filming his “Prince” series, which he will participate in Ramadan 2020.

The series “Al-Prince” starring Ahmed Zahir, Edward, Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed Hatem, Nour Lebanese, Rogina, Naglaa Badr, Reem Sami, Salwa Othman, Rehab El-Gamal, Marwa Al-Azali, and authored and directed by Mohamed Sami.

Leader Adel Imam will also participate in the upcoming Ramadan series “Valentino”, starring Dalia Al-Buhairi, Dalal Abdul Aziz, Amr Wahba, Rania Mahmoud Yassin, Badria Tolba, Hoda Al-Mufti, Suleiman Eid, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, and a large number of faces. New, written by Ayman Bahjat Qamar, and directed by Ramy Imam.

