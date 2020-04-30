Multi-million pound homes available for virtual viewings during the lockdown

There might be a freeze on buying and selling properties during the coronavirus lockdown, but that doesn’t mean prospective buyers need to stop looking for their dream home.

Estate agents across the country are adapting to the crisis by offering virtual viewings, which allow prospective buyers to remotely view properties they might be interested in purchasing once the restrictions are lifted.

Among them is Savills, which has worked to develop a system by which an agent ‘hosts’ a video conference call with the seller and prospective buyer on an app like FaceTime or Zoom, and leads the tour remotely as the seller moves in real time around their home.

‘The agent directs the action, pointing out all the key features and answering any questions along the way,’ explained Andrew Perratt, Head of Country at Savills.

Unfortunately for nosy property fans eager to simply have a look around these lavish homes, the same checks are carried out on prospective buyers as they are before a traditional viewing to ensure there is a legitimate interest and to reduce security risk.

Here, FEMAIL offers a peek at some of the most awe-inspiring properties currently on the market with the estate agent, including a Cheshire mansion with its own spa and bar, a four-storey Victorian townhouse in north London and a modern Surrey family home that’s just a stone’s throw from a golf course.

