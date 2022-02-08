Mum allows her daughter to break school uniform rules ‘for the sake of her own good’ – but this causes a huge divide in opinion.

After allowing her daughter to break school uniform rules, a mother has sparked an online debate.

Cheree Lawrence, a mother and parenting blogger, shared the post on her Facebook page, Oh so busy mum.

“School rule: Black school shoes only! No coloured ticks or markings,” the Brisbane mother-of-four wrote.

“White shoes with a tick,” says my child.

Cheree posted a photo of the sneakers she let her daughter wear on Instagram, which received over a thousand likes and comments.

Other parents were unimpressed by the mother’s disobedience of the rules, prompting a flurry of responses to the lighthearted post.

Cheree explained that she let her daughter wear the white Nike trainers to school because they were high-tops and provided ankle support.

Her explanation, however, did little to quell the ensuing backlash, which Cheree described as “ridiculous.”

“The number of parents in this post who are happy for their children to break simple school rules is why kids these days have no respect for authority, and this is just sad,” one user said.

What kind of example are you all giving your children?”

“We select the schools and, as a result, the rules that govern them.”

Another argument was that we should enforce them at home by providing the proper attire.

“I guess if it’s a school rule, as your post states.” said a third person.

I’d tell the kids that they should follow all of the rules, not just the ones they want to.”

“It’s interesting to read all of them and see how we all parent so differently,” Cheree wrote, laughing about the backlash.

I don’t mind if you are offended or believe she is on her way to a life of crime (if any of my children are, it will undoubtedly be her).”

Her ‘little criminal rule breaker’ didn’t get in trouble for wearing them, she wrote.

“I have sent 6 children to school (all finished school now, thank God),” one mother wrote.

My kids wore comfortable, affordable, safe, and fashionable shoes to school.

They all hold authority and rules in high regard.

These values are instilled in children at home, rather than through the adoption of an ideology based on the sheep mentality.”

“I understand.

Another user commented, “As a parent, you pick your battles, and this isn’t one of them.”

