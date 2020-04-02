Mum creates incredible £300 mountain-themed room for her son

A thrifty homeowner has told how she created an incredible mountain-themed room for her son – all for just £300.

Nicole Roberts, 25, from Newport in Shropshire, created the unique haven for two-year-old George, and best of all, she used loads of accessories from small businesses.

‘I first came up with the idea after I moved into my new build,’ said the mum-of-two, speaking to money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘It was great having a blank canvas.’

‘I took to Pinterest a lot for inspiration in colours, and I also used YouTube to find some how-to videos. I wanted something that would grow with my little boy rather than a character theme.’

Nicole went on to explain how she started with deciding what walls she wanted to do the mountains on, then began to tape the mountain shapes using green masking tape.

‘I started by taping and painting the three large mountains at the front,’ she explained.

‘I then painted them and pulled the tape off straight away. I waited for them to dry and then taped the mountains that are behind. Again I pulled the tape off as soon as I finished painting.

‘I added the small ones at the front a few days later as I felt it needed more.’

Despite the room’s transformation looking stunning and complicated, Nicole says all she needed was masking tape and paint, and that it was an incredibly easy project to complete.

‘The materials I used were masking tape and three shades of paint and that’s it – super simple to do,’ she explained. ‘I still absolutely love it as I have now added all the accessories which has pulled it all together. The mountain wall cost around £40 to £50 to complete.’

Nicole, who shares her home projects on Instagram at @my_persimmon_home, pulled the look together by adding handmade accessories from a selection of small businesses, which brought the cost of the room’s transformation up to around £300.

‘All the accessories for this room were handmade by small businesses, which I love as it gives the room a unique feel and I know I have supported other families,’ she added.

‘I first started with some statement pieces like the pom pom rug which was made by HeidiBaskets Crochet which cost about £60 or £70.

‘The dreamcatcher was made by a business called Roma Dream Art and was £25, the chair is from Sue Ryder Charity and was about £40 and the campfire was around £25 from a business called Little CaraBelle.

‘The bed I picked up from my local selling page which is another great way to find bargains in your area.’

‘The elephant boxes were from TK Maxx and were about £20, the bedding is from Dunelm in the clearance and cost £5, the gorgeous rainbow print was from a business called Owl & Brolly and was gifted to me.

‘The other prints on the wall are from Prilly Prints and were also gifted. The amazing macrame wall hanging was made by a business called Ylle_makes and was £25 and the cushions were all from IKEA for under £10.

‘It’s been nice to be able to support so many businesses over the past couple of years by adding small bits slowly to keep it in my budget!’

Nicole and George are both delighted with the transformation and how unique the bedroom is.

‘I walk in there and think ‘wow, it’s such a cool boy’s bedroom’, especially for a two-year-old, and I can’t wait to see him grow up in there,’ Nicole added.

‘George was quite young when I first did the painting but he walked in and I remember him saying “ohhh” with a massive smile on his face!

‘My top tips for achieving this look yourself would be to map out with tape the basic shapes you are after and then take a step back to see if they are wonky.

‘If they are, just peel the tape back and re-apply.’

‘Make sure you do enough coats of paint before you remove the tape. Also, a good tip is to make sure you press the tape down firmly on the edges to make sure that the paint doesn’t bleed under!

‘Also, it’s great to use striking colours with good contrast for a wow finish.’