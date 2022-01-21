Mum demonstrates a simple ‘cuddle hold’ that consistently puts overtired children to sleep.

Every mother has experienced the agony of an overtired child who refuses to stop crying.

The sound of their crying not only pierces your eardrums, but it’s also extremely distressing.

You’ve probably tried everything, including walking them for hours in a buggy, singing to them, and gently rocking them in your arms.

But don’t worry if you haven’t found a solution yet.

One mother took to TikTok to demonstrate her simple ‘cuddle hold,’ which she swears by for putting an overtired baby to sleep in minutes.

Emily Carman, a mother of one, shared her hack, which she claims always works.

She posted a TikTok tutorial with the caption ‘Thank me later’ to show you how it’s done.

“Hello, I’m here to give you a tip for overtired babies, and it’s a hold that I’ve been holding her in since she was about five weeks old, and it’s the quickest way to get them to sleep,” she said.

Emily demonstrates the hold using a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal.

“If you’re breastfeeding, get something that covers you but doesn’t smell like you, like dad’s sweater, dad’s scarf, a towel, anything to cover your boobs so they don’t smell the milk smell,” she explained.

Emily then shows you how to do the hold, advising you to “hold the babies’ free arm with your hand, put the legs in, swing them under the boob, and trap them with the other arm, so they are literally completely safe and secure.”

“Then they can’t wiggle and stay awake because they’re all nice and tucked in.”

“Then do whatever is comfortable for your baby; Delilah likes to be swayed and likes the’shh’ noise, so I just do that.”

“It can take anywhere from five to fifteen minutes to get them to sleep.”

Emily’s cuddle hold has clearly wowed a lot of people, as her video has already received 323.5k views.

It currently has 25.1k likes, 242 comments, and 937 shares on Facebook.

Many mothers were blown away by this cuddle hold and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Omg thank you!! I’ve been feeling bad holding her arm down to stop her wriggling and keeping herself awake now I know I’m not doing anything wrong,” one person said.

