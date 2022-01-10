Mum demonstrates her clever ‘610’ cleaning method, which ensures that the house is always spotless and that no detail is overlooked.

A MUM has revealed her clever ‘610’ cleaning method, which she uses to keep her house spotless.

Organized Chaos, a TikTok user, shared her to-do list, which includes six daily tasks and ten weekly tasks.

“I created it for busy mums like me,” she wrote on her @organizedchaos4 account.

“I make the daily six a priority every day.”

“For the time being, I put everything else out of my mind.”

Making the beds, washing the dishes, scrubbing the sink, wiping the counters, vacuuming the house, and doing one load of laundry are among the six cleaning tasks she completes every day.

“This simple approach helps you stay focused and prevents the overwhelming pressure we sometimes experience from managing our households,” she continued.

She also has ten weekly tasks, which include cleaning the refrigerator and microwave, organizing her pantry, mopping the floors, and cleaning the bathrooms.

She also cleans the drains in the sinks, dusts the furniture, washes the bedding, cleans her car, and cleans the bowls of her pets.

“On a day of my choosing – for me, Sundays – I like to tackle the weekly 10,” the TikTok mom continued.

“These items can be changed to suit your needs.

“I try to fit the monthly and quarterly tasks into my schedule as much as possible.”

“I just want to make sure they’re all done on the same day, or even the same week.”

Deep cleaning appliances and vacuuming her cars are among her monthly responsibilities.

Cleaning windows and washing skirting boards are among the quarterly chores.

Over 22,000 people have liked her video, and many have expressed an interest in copying the list.

“I’m in love with this!!!” one person exclaimed.

“Thank you for sharing this!” said another.

In the comments, the mother revealed that she vacuums with the assistance of a robot vacuum.

“It takes me ten minutes to complete my daily six,” she said.

It takes me an hour to do my weekly ten.

“Time management is essential.”

