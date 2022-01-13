Mum devises a brilliant nappy-changing hack.

CHANGING a wriggling baby’s nappy can be a challenging task.

However, one mother has devised a brilliant method for making the process go more quickly and easily.

Rather than keeping the nappies and nappy bags separate, she spends some time filling each bag with a nappy and making it ready to use.

Her hack is finished when she adds a pack of wipes to the box with the bags.

“Keep out of reach of children because the bags can suffocate them,” she warned in a TikTok video.

Despite the fact that she had disabled comments on the video, viewers were quick to show their appreciation for the hack by pressing the like button, and the video has since received over 25,000 views.

Another annoyance that can make nappy changing difficult is when you go to get a baby wipe and end up pulling 10 from the pack at once.

However, Amber, a TikTok user from Ontario, Canada, who is a mother of two daughters, shared an ingenious trick that involves placing a band at one end of the wipes pack.

The band then prevents more than a single wipe from coming out each time you open the center of the pack and pull.

Amber wrote, “I love this parenting hack!” Her video quickly drew thousands of comments from grateful mothers.

One person wrote, “You are a GODSEND,” while another added, “OMG! This is the best hack I’ve ever seen!”

“So you mean I won’t have to try to grab one wipe at 3 a.m. and then shake the bag angrily until it falls to the ground?” another mother joked.

“Genius!!! I’ve been dealing with this issue for years,” one dad said of the hack.

