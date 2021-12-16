Mum has sparked debate after displaying the massive packed lunch she prepares for her husband, which some claim is enough food for a WEEK.

When a mother showed off what she packs her fiancé for lunch, it divided opinion: some thought it was a great meal, while others thought it was a week’s worth of food.

Chelsea frequently shares her fiancé’s packed lunches with her Tiktok followers, but this one caused quite a stir, with many commenting that it was far too much food and not healthy enough.

Her fiance had two white bread sandwiches with butter, mayonnaise, and raw onion for lunch, one with chicken tikka and the other with ham and cheese.

She also included a chicken tikka pita bread.

He also got mini sausages, mini sausage rolls, a packet of salt and vinegar crisps, a packet of mini cheddars, two packets of skittles, two packets of Haribo Starmix, a Club bar, a Breakaway, and a KitKat, in addition to his sandwiches.

To keep her man going, Chelsea brought three cans of Pepsi, three cans of Tango, and a Rockstar energy drink.

Some commenters were astounded by the amount of food included in a single meal.

“What will he do for a month?” one viewer wondered, while another added, “Are you feeding the entire workplace?”

“He eats more for his lunch a day than I eat for lunch a week,” wrote a third.

Some people were more concerned about the type of food he was given than the amount of food he was given.

“It’s not the amount of food that’s the issue, it’s what he’s eating that’s the problem, where’s the fruitvegwater? Wowwww,” one critical commenter wrote.

“The amount of fizzy drinks, chocolate, and sweets that’s insane,” another shocked viewer wrote.

“Wow, that many fizzy drinks in a day and the amount of butter,” another person commented.

Others, on the other hand, saw Chelsea as a thoughtful fiancee who wanted her man to eat well during his 12-hour shift.

“All I see is a woman filling her man’s stomach and keeping him happy; there’s nothing wrong with that! I’d do the same for my man.”

“You are the queen,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s not that much for a 12-hour shift,” another said. “Think about what you eat in 12 hours.”

“By the way, that’s a good wife,” a third said.

Check out our top tips to save money on groceries and reduce kitchen waste for more food stories.

Furthermore, this pregnant mother of 11 shows off how she prepares dinner every night, but trolls mock it as “prison food.”

Avoid special offers, shop at 7 p.m., and sign up for free food apps, or use these failsafe money-saving tips to HALVE your grocery bill.