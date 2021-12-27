Mum is furious with her mother-in-law after she hit the family dog during Christmas and called her 10-year-old granddaughter “selfish.”

After her bad behavior at Christmas, the woman explained that she was on the verge of evicting her husband’s mother from the house.

She claimed it wasn’t the first time she had injured one of their pets after sweeping their kitten off the table “like a breadcrumb.”

“We have a one-year-old medium-sized dog,” the distraught woman wrote on Mumsnet.

“He isn’t misbehaving, and he doesn’t usually jump up.”

He was a little excited when [my mother-in-law]arrived for Christmas, but not hyperactive.

“When [my mother-in-law]hugged my daughter, he jumped around, and I told him to calm down.”

“I turned away, and he must have done it again, because he was sneezing and shaking his head suddenly.”

“When he’s knocked his nose on something, like the coffee table, he does this.”

My children informed me that [my mother-in-law]had struck him.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I spent the rest of the time trying to keep him out of her way – though to be honest, he did it anyway.”

“She’s been cruel to our pets in the past, flinging our three-month-old kitten off the table like a breadcrumb once.

“[My husband] has just grown a spine and spoken to her about another issue – she told our 10-year-old daughter she was’selfish and didn’t think about other people’ because she didn’t want to wear the Christmas jumper he had bought her because she didn’t want to wear the Christmas jumper he had bought her.”

“This was said in private, but [my daughter]fortunately informed me because she was upset.”

“Would it be unreasonable for me to tell her she’s not welcome to come back if she acts aggressively toward our pets or speaks badly to our children again?”

Members of Mumsnet were quick to weigh in on the situation.

“Your mother-in-law sounds like the type of bossy bully who believes that her ‘no-nonsense, old-school’ schtick gives her the right to bulldoze other people’s boundaries and impose her own values on others,” one person said.

“Personaly, I’d tell her to return home.”

Animal cruelty isn’t a gray area; she needs to know that it won’t happen.”

“It wasn’t just one episode,” another added, “she was cruel to a kitten and children.”

“If people don’t like dogs jumping, the best thing to do is turn your back on them rather than smacking them on a particularly sensitive part of their body (imagine someone forcing you to…

