Mum is mortified after her daughter misspells her name on a crucial letter at her nursery.

Mum is mortified after her daughter misspells her name on a crucial letter in her nursery work.

A MOTHER was mortified after her daughter Hope left a crucial letter in her name missing from her nursery work.

Roo GlowBabyCandleCo, who uses the handle Roo GlowBabyCandleCo on TikTok, shared a video of her daughter’s work.

Hope had written “HOE” in the name section at the top of each piece of paper.

“I think she’s missing a letter,” Roo wrote in the caption, adding, “My daughter just started kindergarten and her name is Hope.”

She could be heard laughing and saying, “Nooooooo!” as she turned the pages of the work.

Her video has nearly 2.5 million views, with viewers flocking to the comments section to mock the little girl’s gaffe.

One person wrote, “You should keep those and show them to her when she’s older!”

“For this reason, I’m naming my future daughter Hope,” said another.

“Oh, this is priceless!!” said another.

“I will never forget my Hope was soooo excited when she found her name in a book…the word was Hopeless,” wrote another.

Other commenters recalled similar gaffes, with one writing, “My daughter’s name is Megan. she would forget the ‘g’ so she was Mean.”

