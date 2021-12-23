Mum is red-faced as she scrawls a witty poem from her Christmas ‘elf’ on the door… and then can’t take it off.

A MUM has been left red-faced after attempting to remove a cheeky poem from her “elf on the shelf” from her children’s door.

Tonileigh Emery-Howell used Facebook’s Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group to share a photo of her defaced door, which had been left with purple writing after her failed attempts to remove it.

She wrote, “My husband warned me not to write on the door because it wouldn’t come off!”

“At first, I mistook him for Ebenezer Scrooge.

This is what it looked like after I wiped it… a lovely purple shade.

“Bloody Elf is no longer allowed!”

“Your mum stinks like poo! Your dad eats farts for breakfast!” read the poem.

“Chase has the appearance of a pig’s snout.

Zuma stinks like dog feces and swamp water from a river.”

“HA HA HA, Elfs rule!” exclaimed the elf, who sat smugly at the bottom of the door.

Tonileigh received a flood of messages after her post offering advice on how to remove the pen.

Someone inquired, “Oh no! Is the pen a permanent marker?”

“If that’s the case, try erasing the writing with a whiteboard marker and then rubbing it off.”

It’s great.

“Best of luck!”

Another person suggested “rubbing some alcohol hand gel on it.”

“It took away permanent markers from whiteboards, so it might work here.”

A third person wrote, “Spray with WD40 and it should come right off.”

“So what you’re saying is your husband was right!!?” said another person, referring to a particular part of Tonileigh’s post.

“That’s it, lads.

This should be saved as a screenshot for future use!!”

