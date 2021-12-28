Mum is taken aback by her sister’s “rude” message about her seven-year-old daughter’s behavior, but no one truly stands by her.

Mum is taken aback by her sister’s “rude” message about her seven-year-old daughter’s behavior, but no one truly believes in her.

It’s that time of year again, when family feuds, sly digs, and disastrous Monopoly games abound.

One mother took to the internet to complain about her sister’s “rude message,” but no one seems to agree with her.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the message, which was about her seven-year-old daughter’s Christmas behavior, on Mumsnet.

“I just wanna say like I’ve noticed a certain someone screaming a lot more and I don’t think it’s appropriate, especially in places where there’s mum who is tired and sick, as well as grandma,” it reads.

“I just think it’s important to state that people scream in times of danger, not for attention.”

If she does it, you might be able to take her phone away for a day or send her to a room.

“I’m not sure if you’ve talked to her about it yet? I hope I’m not going too far, but I think it’s important to say as an Auntie that there needs to be some discipline.”

“I don’t want them to think that screaming is a good way to express themselves instead of using words…”

“This message really got my back up,” the mother continued. “Yes, she was loud, and she has started to assert her presence.”

“Didn’t I just find the message to be impolite?”

Instead of siding with her, her fellow parents told her mother that she needed to stop screaming.

“My son is a little older, but I’d be mortified if he was screaming in any situation that wasn’t painfear,” one person said.

“Sounds like your child was screaming a lot and you were doing nothing about it,” one person said, “in which case it seems like a fairly reasonable message to send.”

“If my 7-year-old started screaming in public, we’d immediately go home,” another wrote.

It’s obvious that it’s struck a nerve with your sister and your mother if she felt the need to message you about it.”

“She’s right! Screaming isn’t an appropriate method of communication in general!” another mother added. “Why is she screaming?”

“A 7-year-old with her own phone who screams to get her own way? Yikes,” one person said.

Listen to your sister; she’s only saying what the rest of us are thinking.”

Another parent questioned the message, asking, “What’s so rude about it?”

“It’s obvious that your sister tried to phrase it as politely and cautiously as she could.”

Some speculated that the mother was “in denial” and needed parenting help.

“Could you take a parenting course? They are widely available and really benefit children,” one suggested.

