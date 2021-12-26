Mum posts a photo of her ‘alternative’ Christmas dinner – and the reaction is mixed.

Mum posts a photo of her ‘alternative’ Christmas dinner on Facebook, and the response is mixed.

A MUM has shared her version of a traditional Christmas dinner, sparking heated debate.

Amy Spilman, a mother of two from Derbyshire, shared a photo of her “alternative” food table on Instagram yesterday.

There were some unusual extras among the many beloved classics, such as a turkey and pigs-in-blankets.

A homemade cheese board, crisps, pickles, feta stuffed peppers, and mini pizzas were among Amy’s additions.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t do a Christmas Dinner?” she wondered on the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas page on Facebook.

“It’s always perplexed me why, when everyone says Christmas is about spending time with your loved ones and how it’s for the kids, everyone chooses to have one of their loved ones spend the entire day in the kitchen cooking a big dinner that the kids don’t want to eat because they just want to play with all their new toys.”

“I’ll make a big roast any other day of the year, but Christmas is all about party food and turkey cobs (rolls, whatever you want to call them) and spending time with my family, not stuck in a hot kitchen peeling potatoes!”

The unusual food table caused a lot of controversy.

Some argue that skipping the traditional roast is preferable because it allows families to spend more time together rather than cooking in the kitchen.

“We’re having pizza for Christmas dinner–no complaints from the kids, and I get to spend time with them instead of being stuck in the kitchen–everyone wins!” said one.

“I used to do the big Christmas dinner,” another added.

But, over the years, I’ve come to realize that our Christmas dinner doesn’t have to be the traditional fare.

“I cook foods that everyone in my family enjoys, so Christmas is more relaxed and everyone is happy x.”

Others suggested prepping the Christmas meal the night before or days ahead of time to avoid being overwhelmed on the big day.

“That’s why you prep it on Christmas Eve when the kids are in bed,” one wrote.

Because the starter and pudding are served in paper bowls and plates, the only pots you’ll have to wash are the same ones you’d use for a regular toast dinner.

“And you all pitch in, so it’s a lot faster, and you’re spending time together doing it!”

"I wasn't offended when people assumed I couldn't cook a roast," Amy told Tyla.

