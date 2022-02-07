Mum posts a photo of her child’s lunchbox on social media but is chastised by parents; can YOU see what they’re complaining about?

Mum posts a photo of her child’s lunchbox on Facebook but is chastised by parents; can YOU see what they’re complaining about?

PREPAREING YOUR CHILD’S LUNCHBOX is one of the most difficult tasks; you must not only come up with creative dishes to ensure that all key groups are covered, but you must also come up with new ways to keep your child from becoming bored.

This is exactly what one Australian mother did, but despite the fact that the contents of the lunchbox were nutritious and the butterfly-shaped sandwich scored a perfect 1010 for creativity, a few parents appeared to have issues with it.

An anonymous mother shared a photo of her child’s school lunchbox on Facebook, which included a ham, avocado, and tomato sandwich, cheese stick, a small pot of yoghurt, tomatoes, cucumber, pieces of cantaloupe, pineapple, pear, and a sugar-free unicorn bar for dessert.

However, while some mothers and fathers praised the artistic approach, others were less so.

”That’s so pretty! It’s a shame it won’t look the same when they open it….it all gets messed up once it’s in the bag,” one person observed.

‘Won’t the sandwich be very dry by tomorrow?’ wondered another, while another added, ‘Shouldn’t it be in an airtight container?’

”Don’t forget to loosen the yogurt lids,” someone else added, explaining that young children have difficulty opening the pots on their own.

Another member of the group seemed to have an issue with the avocado in the sandwich, claiming that it would turn brown by lunchtime.

However, in order to avoid this, the mother quickly offered her advice, which included adding a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Despite the negative feedback, many people were inspired by the creativity, such as this user, who said, “I would seriously wet my pants if I got a butterfly sandwich for school!”

”I appreciate how much effort you put into everything.”

”You’re an amazing mother.”

Sandwich with a butterfly.

‘Wow,’ said another enthusiastic commenter.

”This is all fantastic brain food.”

”It appears to be delicious.”

