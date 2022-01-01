Mum reveals a clever incentive she uses to get her daughter to clean her room when she isn’t around.

Mum reveals a clever incentive she uses to get her daughter to clean her room while she is away.

A MUM has revealed a clever way of encouraging her daughter to clean her room while she is away.

Linda Yu Qian, a savvy TikToker, demonstrated how she hides money under her child’s messy items.

She demonstrated how she put (dollar)20 under the clothes covering her daughter’s bed, (dollar)20 under the keyboard on her desk, and £20 under a cloth in the bathroom in a video on her @lindayuqian account.

“When I leave for grocery shopping,” she wrote, “my teen said she would clean her room.”

“She’ll be satisfied with what she earns if she does it well.”

“My question is, why her, and how much money will she earn?”

“Let’s see what happens.”

It wasn’t good news, as she revealed in a follow-up video that her daughter had failed to make her bed or clean the bathroom.

She had, however, straightened her keyboard and tidied her desk.

“At least she got (dollar)20,” the mother said.

Linda’s idea clearly appealed to a large number of people, as the videos have over 230,000 likes.

“Hahaaa reward if done,” one person said.

“This is really sweet, but I’m afraid I’d lose it or throw it away by accident,” another added.

“What if she sees the money, then she just stops cleaning,” a third joked.

