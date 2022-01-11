Mum reveals a clever tip for getting your clothes to dry faster, and all you need is a bed sheet.

Mum reveals a clever tip for getting your clothes to dry faster with just a bed sheet.

Do you ever get frustrated because your clothes don’t dry quickly enough after you’ve hung them up to dry on a clothes horse?

A clever mother has revealed her trick for cutting drying time in half, and all she uses is a bed sheet.

“Hack for drying your clothes FASTER,” wrote TikTok user Laura Williams in a video posted to her @cleaning_at83 account.

“Everyone hates waiting for their clothes to dry on the airer, am I right?” she wrote in the commentary.

“Here’s a quick tip to help your clothes dry faster.

“Place the airer next to a radiator, cover it with a sheet, tuck the other end of the sheet behind the radiator, and turn on the heat.”

Over 16,000 people have liked her helpful video, and many have expressed an interest in trying out her advice.

“I really like your concept,” one person said.

“What wait,” said another.

I am 50 years old.

This is something I’ve never tried before.”

“Try that, but with a fan pointing at it instead of a sheet over it. trust me,” said a third.

We talked about how you’re washing your black jeans incorrectly, and how to do it correctly to keep their color.

A mother revealed that her six-year-old son gets up at six a.m. every day to cook for himself, do housework, and then go to school.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hinch fans demonstrate how to dry them quickly without using a tumble dryer.