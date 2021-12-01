Mum reveals a clever way to perfectly cut her daughter’s fringe with an everyday item – but some people aren’t willing to take the risk.

It’s difficult to keep up with the haircuts of your children.

It’s no surprise, then, that an increasing number of mothers are taking up hairdressing at home – and coming up with ever more inventive ways to ensure they get the perfect cut.

One mother took to TikTok to share how she keeps her daughter’s fringe straight with a strip of sellotape.

The mother of the Hands-On Family shared a video of her daughter wearing a strip of sellotape across the bottom of her fringe.

She then cut a straight line along the sellotape with a pair of sharp scissors.

And when she took the tape off, the fringe was perfectly straight and neat.

Her fans were overjoyed by the hack, and many expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

“Cool!” one person wrote, “I wish this was around 15 years ago when I was trimming my daughter’s hair,” while another wondered, “Where was this when I was 5 and decided I needed to cut my bangs?”

“I like the hack, but I’d shorten it.”

Another person said, “It’s making my eyes itchy!”

“Kids? I’m going to try it on myself!” wrote another user, implying that the hack could be used by adults as well.

Others were less enthusiastic about the hack, with some claiming that the fringe was slightly uneven when the cut was completed.

Another person claimed that the trick only works if the tape is placed higher and the hair beneath the tape line is shaved.

