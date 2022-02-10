Mum reveals a secret feature on Kinder eggs that adds to the fun of the toys… and it’s completely free.

Mum reveals a secret feature on Kinder eggs that adds to the excitement of the toys… and it’s completely free.

A MUM has discovered a secret feature on Kinder eggs that adds to the fun of the plastic toys.

Vicky Tapp shared news of a free app called Applaydu on Facebook’s Extreme Coupons and Bargains UK group, which allows users to bring the toys to life in a virtual reality world.

“For people who buy their kids kinder eggs, there’s an app that comes with them so that when your kid gets animals, you can scan them and have them come to life in your home,” Vicky wrote.

“My daughter had a puma and she could see it under our table abs running around our kitchen. She could also feed it food and learn about where it lives and other fun facts on the app, all while making good use of the naff plastic toys they get inside.”

“Just finished three more,” she commented.

“We bought the three-pack of Kinder Surprises that have the animals and the app sign on the outer box, so you know you’re not wasting your money hoping for an animal inside.”

“I had no idea they had different designs to give you a hint as to what’s inside.”

While some parents had heard of the app before, others were grateful for Vicky’s recommendation.

“I had no idea the amount of these the kids have had,” one wrote.

“I think both boys would love it,” another person added. “I suppose it’s like a wee tamagotchi type thing, in that you have to take care of the wee animal in the app.”

It’s described as an “edutainment app for children aged 4 to 9 years, with the goal of helping them develop skills through fun family activities” on the app’s website.

Mini games, visual arts and crafts, a storybook builder, and bedtime stories to read are among the activities included.

Kinder created it using Oxford University’s Department of Education’s guidelines.

