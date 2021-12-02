Mum reveals how she clears her child’s snotty nose in a gruesome manner… but not everyone is on board.

Mum explains how she clears her child’s snotty nose in a gruesome manner… but not everyone agrees.

IF ONE OF OUR CHILDREN IS ILL, THERE ARE FEW THINGS WE WOULDN’T DO TO HELP THEM FEEL BETTER.

After sharing how she deals with her son’s snotty nose, it appears that one mother may have discovered the line that some parents are unwilling to cross.

“No children were harmed in the making of this video,” Ronnie Abbott captioned a video of the method she’d decided to use to clear her little boy’s congestion on TikTok.

She can be seen in the video placing her mouth over her son’s before blowing hard.

“Blow really hard into your child’s mouth and all the snot will shoot out,” she wrote over the video.

She continued, “It actually works!”

While one viewer lauded Ronnie as a “true hero,” others were less enthusiastic.

Someone wrote, “Not gonna lie… that’s gonna be a no for me,” while another said, “I’m going to vomit.”

Others were quick to point out the dangers of such a hack, stating that blowing a child’s nose could cause lung damage.

Someone wrote, “Seriously where do people come up with this s**t… this is dangerous… not to mention gross.”

“This isn’t safe love; you could harm their tiny lungs.”

Another person added, “It does help, but it’s not worth the risks.”

A nasal aspirator, which is readily available in chemists and large stores, does the same thing, but in a much safer manner, according to some other viewers.

