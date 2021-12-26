Mum reveals how to make your Christmas dinner leftovers last a week – and it’s a collection of recipes that the whole family will enjoy.

Mum reveals how to make your Christmas dinner leftovers last a week – and it’s a collection of recipes that everyone will enjoy.

Jenna Brown is a food safety expert and the mother of two young daughters, ages three and six months.

She’s now devoted her time to assisting other mothers in safely extending the life of their food, and she shares her tips on Instagram.

She explains how to keep you going for a week on uneaten turkey, soggy Brussel sprouts, and cold Christmas pudding.

We’ve all experienced having a rotting turkey carcass filling up the fridge for days after Christmas.

But how long can you eat it safely?

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“The Food Standards Agency recommends that leftovers be consumed within two days,” Jenna says.

“When it comes to leftovers, your freezer is your best friend.”

When it comes to turkey or other meat, the rule is to debone it and freeze bite-sized pieces that can be thrown into a stew or pie straight from the freezer and heat up quickly.

“When you eat frozen food, it must be piping hot.”

Jenna also suggests putting food back in the fridge after it’s cooled down within two hours of dinner.

Jenna advises that when it comes to preserving food, don’t forget that the leftovers from Christmas dinner can be used to feed toddlers.

“I’ll puree some of the vegetables and potatoes for my baby, who has started solids, and freeze individual portions.”

“Alternatively, you could freeze adult-sized portions of Christmas Dinner, complete with a couple of slices of meat and all the fixings, for a quick late-night microwave meal.”

On Boxing Day, most of us are tired and bored, so it’s the perfect time to turn your leftovers into meals for later in the week.

“When you’ve overindulged over the holidays, soups are great,” Jenna says.

Stock can be made by boiling turkey bones, and it’s the perfect base for a soup with leftover sprouts and roast potatoes.

The natural pairing of turkey and ham in a pie is unmistakable.

“It can be frozen again, but keep in mind that food should only be reheated once after defrosting.”

The filling for a Boxing Day toastie is pigs in blankets.

Make a strudel with leftover Christmas pudding and Morrisons Filo pastry.

Yorkshires left over can be used to make lunchtime wraps.

To make a quick and filling supper, toss smoked salmon and cream through pasta.

For Christmas Day, we all tend to buy more than we need, but products like milk and cheese can help you stretch your leftovers out over several days.

“Stirring Stilton through pasta makes a quick dinner that the whole family enjoys,” Jenna says.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.