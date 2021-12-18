Mum reveals the clever hack that allows her £3 food shop to last the entire week for her family of five.

Mum reveals the clever hack that allows her family of five to eat for a week on just £3 worth of groceries.

A MUM has revealed the clever tricks she employs to stretch her grocery budget, with her weekly bill as low as £3.44.

Abi Morley, a 37-year-old Wiltshire mother of three children aged 10, 15, and 18, scours her local supermarket for bargains.

“My nearest shop is Morrisons, and I don’t spend a lot on family groceries,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“Every fortnight or so, I get heavy and bulky items, and then I do smaller shopping trips about twice a week.”

“Depending on the deals, it costs £70 to £100 per week.”

A pack of six creme caramels for 20p, two packs of fresh noodles for 48p each instead of £1.60, a £3 ready-made spaghetti bolognese for 90p, and a Covent Garden soup for 66p are all recent bargains.

“The best recent bargain I found was a whole fresh salmon for just £7, so I bought some for the freezer as well.”

“Other great deals included 5p loaves of bread (again, I stocked up the freezer! ), 15p puff pastry bakes, 2.5kg of luxury range baking potatoes for 40p, and a whole chicken for £1.49.”

I keep things interesting at the grocery store by only buying what’s on sale, buying bulk packs, doing multibuys, and looking for yellow stickers.”

Abi is so good at bargaining that she frequently needs help carrying everything.

“There are five of us,” she continued, “myself and my husband, two sons ages 10 and 15, and a daughter ages 18.”

“Whenever I can, I drag them along with me to the store to assist me in carrying everything.”

I can get supplies for very cheap meals with their assistance.

“Recently, I used fresh noodles with veg I already had from Morrisons (price cut, naturally) and Quorn from the freezer to make a stir fry.

“I freeze as much as possible, and by doing bulk shopping, I can take advantage of bulk buy deals, and by doing smaller shopping trips on a regular basis, I can take advantage of bargains that can’t be frozen.”

“I always go by price per quantity if there isn’t a good price on the mid range or branded items.”

“There are exceptions (free range is one of them), so if I can’t get free range, I substitute vegetarian meal options.”

