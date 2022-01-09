Mum reveals the simple trick she uses to brush her baby’s teeth with minimal effort – but some say it’s traumatic.

Mum reveals her no-fuss method for brushing her baby’s teeth – but some say it’s traumatic.

GETTING YOUR CHILD TO BRUSH HIS OR HER TEETH can be difficult at times, so it’s always helpful when other parents share their tricks.

Professor

Joyce, also known as joycethedentist on TikTok, has shared her best advice for “wiggly one-year-olds.”

Parents are praising her for passing on the helpful advice.

“Does your baby despise brushing?” she asks in the video’s caption.

“Gently wrap your legs over the baby’s arms and legs if needed,” writes Dr. Joyce after demonstrating the technique on her child.

“It’s time to brush your teeth,” says the narrator.

“That kid will thank you later. if my parents had been this adamant about caring for my teeth, I wouldn’t have needed to spend 22k for new teeth,” one person wrote.

In response to which, Dr.

“I’ve had many adult patients tell me their parents didn’t teach them the importance of smiling,” Joyce responded, “and now they’re spending a lot of money to feel confident smiling.”

“Brushing is so important! I used to work in a pediatric dental office, and the amount of parents who blamed decay on non-cooperative kids is not acceptable,” another wrote.

“This is a great tip!! Saving to share with my patients with young children,” a third simply added.

Some, on the other hand, were opposed to the idea, with one commenting, “That’s traumatizing (SIC).”

“That’s probably why they despise it,” another added. “Watching this already feels wrong.”

“I don’t have to do this at every brushing session,” Dr. Joyce added in the comments.

He can function without it on occasion, but he can also be irritable.”

