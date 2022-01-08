Mum saved hundreds of dollars on a new chair by upcycling an old, battered one for only ten pounds.

Mum saved hundreds of dollars on a new chair by upcycling an old, battered chair for only ten dollars.

Knowing what to do with your furniture and how to do it can save you thousands of pounds, but knowing what to do and how to do it can be difficult.

‘Cloud’ furniture is very popular right now, with many stores selling stylish sofas and armchairs.

These ultra-plush sofas, also known as ‘teddy bear’ material, are perfect for chilly winter nights.

These lovely pieces of furniture, however, aren’t cheap, and many of us aren’t willing to spend thousands of pounds on them.

Sofas range in price from £2,000 to £10,000.

On the other hand, a mother-of-one shared her cloud sofa transformation on TikTok, and it’s safe to say it’s pretty impressive.

Mrs. Miller’s Instagram account, mrsmiller_x, captioned the video, ‘Upcycled on a £10 budget.’

In the video, we see Mrs Miller’s old, dingy chair, which is in desperate need of some TLC.

Mrs Miller revealed that she got the chair for free on Facebook Marketplace and completely transformed it for just £10.

With a teddy bear piece of fabric, a staple gun, and a hot glue gun, she was able to completely transform the look and feel of her chair.

Mrs Miller revealed that she bought the fabric online after searching for “boucle material” on Google.

We think the chair is fantastic, and we can’t believe it cost her only ten pounds to make.

This video has received a whopping 29.6k views, indicating that it has wowed a large number of viewers.

The post has 2,225 likes, 56 comments, and 26 shares.

The upcycling of the chair wowed many TikTok users, who expressed their gratitude in the comments.

One person exclaimed, “What an incredible upcycle!”

“Oh my gosh, this looks amazing,” said another.

“That looks so expensive now–I’d definitely buy it,” said a third.

Another person said, “That chair is EVERYTHING.”

