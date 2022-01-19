Mum shares a brilliant tip for getting kids to eat their vegetables.

Nothing is more frustrating for parents of picky eaters than trying to get their children to eat fruits and vegetables.

However, one mother has devised an ingenious method for getting her children to eat healthy snacks – and it’s ridiculously simple.

The mother, who uses the TikTok handle AdAmy, posted a video of her ingenious hack on the platform.

“OK, here’s my hack for getting the kids to eat their vegetables,” she began, holding a half-cut yellow pepper in her hand.

“I just go up to a child and start nibbling while I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I just hold them like this, no pressure, and see if they take it,” she says.

She then approached her son, who was sitting on the sofa playing a video game on his computer, and inquired about his activities while gesticulating with the pepper.

She offered her son a piece of yellow pepper about halfway through their conversation, which he gladly accepted.

She went into her daughters’ room after that success and chatted with them while holding the pepper and nibbling it herself.

Both girls had requested a piece of pepper within seconds, leaving their mother with only the piece she was eating.

“How we get our kids to eat their vegetables… right after they finish saying they’re not hungry!” she captioned the video, which has received 2.2 million views since it was posted.

“It’s a scientific fact that food tastes better out of your mom’s hands or off her plate,” one viewer wrote in response to the video.

Another person commented, “I’ve never wanted a pepper more in my life.”

“As a dietitian, I kind of love this – positive food modeling,” wrote a third.

“When you sat close to your kids, none of them pushed you away,” someone else added.

“It was laid-back and inviting.”

I really like this.

It demonstrates that you are a close-knit group.”

