Mum shares a one-pound cleaning tip that will leave your entire house smelling like freshly laundered clothes.

A clever hack for refreshing your entire home has been shared by a mother, and all you need is your favorite fabric softener.

Gemma Bradley, 35, a customer service agent from Lincolnshire, frequently shares cleaning hacks on social media, awestruck by her 26,300 followers.

The mother’s most recent tip is on how to deal with odors in the home.

The mum begins by filling a Dishmatic – a refillable washing brush – with gold orchid fabric softener (though any brand or scent will suffice) in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

She then adds some water to it before using the brush to clean her radiators, skirting boards, and door frames.

As a result, the entire house smells like flowers and freshly washed laundry.

The simple hack has received over 2.6 million views and 96,000 likes on TikTok.

This hack is used at least once a month or whenever the mother of a one-year-old daughter named Poppy cleans the house thoroughly.

Inventing unique hacks not only makes Gemma’s house smell nice, but it also gives her the satisfaction of creating something unique that she can share on social media.

“I haven’t really done anything for myself since having my gorgeous little girl who will be two in May,” she said. “I’m sure other mothers can relate to this.”

“I love being a mother, but I also wanted to do something I was good at and enjoyed doing.”

“This is cleaning and content creation for me.”

“It’s very relaxing, and it keeps my mind from worrying.”

“This is something I really enjoy doing, and I’ve recently discovered that other people enjoy my content as well!”

Mrs Hinch was the source of Gemma’s inspiration, and she is a self-proclaimed fan of the popular cleaning influencer, but she has added her own twist to the trick.

“I am Mrs Hinch’s biggest fan,” Gemma declared.

“One of her recommendations is to use Zoflora [a fragrant disinfectant]to clean the radiator.

“Then it occurred to me that I could do this with one of my favorite scents, Lenor Gold Orchid fabric softener.”

“I also find it so much easier with a Dishmatic than with a cloth, which, from personal experience, dripruns.

“I also find that using softener prolongs the scent, particularly as the radiator heats up.”

The mother is also grateful for the online assistance she has received.

“The support I’ve received from people is so humbling, I will always…,” she added.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.