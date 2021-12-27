Mum shares simple ideas for keeping the kids occupied over the holidays using items already in the house.

Mum shares simple ideas for keeping the kids occupied during the holidays using items already in the house.

A MUM shares her best tips for creating kid-friendly activities to keep them occupied over the holidays.

To keep her children occupied during the Christmas holidays, a woman from the United States makes a variety of games and crafts for them using only items found in her home.

The mom, who goes by the handle @goodbyetwenties, demonstrates how she makes “Christmas magic milk,” as she calls it.

“Kids’ activities using items found around the house,” the mother explained.

“We tried Christmas magic milk today,” says the narrator.

“Place whole milk in a shallow pan and add drops of food coloring; then, using a Q-Tip dipped in dish soap, the colors will swirl all over by themselves,” she added.

The mum said that no special ingredients were required when she showed the video of the fun swirling colors.

“It’s best to use whole milk and regular food coloring,” she said.

The mum captioned another post, Christmas tree sticky paper, with a decorating activity that will keep your kids occupied for hours.

“I drew a Christmas tree on contact paper, stuck it in the window with the sticky side out, and gave him (her son) a bowl of ribbon,” she explained.

“You could also throw in some pom poms, jingle bells, or whatever else you have in the bowl,” she adds.

The child spent hours decorating the window, according to the mother, and she didn’t hear a peep from him during the process.

“I was surprised at how calm and quiet this activity was.”

In a third video, the mother demonstrates how she entertains her child with only raisins and carbonated water.

The mum explained, “This one is called ‘dancing raisins.'”

“All you have to do is put some raisins in a glass of carbonated clear liquid,” he adds.

The bubbles cling to the raisins, moving up and down.”

The video has received over 35k views, and TikTok users have been quick to respond.

“This is one we can all do YAY,” one person said.

“I will definitely be doing this when my kids wake up from their nap,” another said.

“I appreciate it.”

“I like them all,” said a third.

