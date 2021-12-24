Mum shows you how to make a GENIUS Christmas tree napkin – your table will look amazing!

Mum has a GENIUS tutorial for making your napkin look like a Christmas tree – your table will look amazing!

No Christmas is complete without a dinner table, and this easy trick will impress all of your guests.

The holiday season is the perfect excuse to go all out with your decorations, and you shouldn’t leave the dining table empty – if you’ve just thrown on an old tablecloth and bought a few crackers in the past, it’s time to step up your game.

And this Christmas tree napkin is the perfect solution: it not only looks elegant and chic, but it also costs next to nothing.

All you’ll need is a napkin cloth and some patience.

Chantel Mila, an Australian mother of two, adores Christmas and, above all, setting the perfect table.

To begin, fold your napkin into quarters – the larger the better.

From there, fold each layer into a triangle one by one, leaving a small gap in between for a dimensional look.

When you’re finished, flip it over and bring both sides to the middle; it should look like a Christmas tree at this point.

The final step is to tuck the top layer into one of the closest layers, and you can do the same for each horizontal row of ”branches” if you want a more realistic look.

”It’s such a simple way to add some festiveness,’ she said.

”I did this with green napkins,” one fan assured. ”Super cute andamp; super easy.”

”I wish I was this extra, it’s beautiful,” said another commenter.

”I’m confused after the triangk folding…then when you flip…im lost,” one user said.

