Mum shows you how to save £500 in December so you can start 2022 debt-free.

Mum reveals six ways to save £500 in December so you can start the new year debt-free in 2022.

Lynn Beattie, aka Mrs Mummypenny, is a money-saving expert and mother of three who reveals how to revamp your finances in time for the New Year.

Putting aside £16 a day in December may seem daunting, but if you follow Lynn’s advice, there are plenty of easy ways to save money while also earning a little extra.

Direct debits can quickly add up without our knowledge.

“We all started adding subscriptions during lockdown to make life easier,” Lynn, a mother of three boys aged 14, 12, and nine, told Fabulous Online.

“However, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney Plus are unnecessary.

”Keep your favorite and get rid of the rest.”

”It could save you £20 or more per month.”

Lynn advises going over all of your regular spending with a fine-toothed comb.

She advises, “Be ruthless.”

“Get rid of anything you don’t use.”

In comparison to other months, the Bank of England estimates that we spent £700 more in December.

“Write a budget and stick to it to save money and avoid spiraling costs,” Lynn advises.

“I set a budget for Christmas presents, decorations, food, socializing, and travel.”

”Planning ahead of time for train travel can save you a lot of money.”

”My Christmas tickets were £120 – full price could have been £300 or more.”

“Don’t panic about buying Christmas decorations,” Lynn advises.

“To make gift wrap, use the brown paper that your online purchases arrive in.”

”Keep ribbons and tags or make your own,” says the author.

”Save money on stamps and cards by sending holiday greetings online.”

”Savings of £40 or more can be made quickly.”

We are enticed by big brand names during the month of December.

“Buy a cheap supermarket gin like Morrison’s London Dry Gin and infuse it with clementines in smaller bottles for a special gift,” Lynn suggests.

Lynn advises against scoffing at a fake tree.

“Mine is 12 years old and still going strong.”

”I put £100 into it, and by the fourth or fifth year, I was saving money on what I would have spent on a real tree.”

“However, if you must have the real thing, keep in mind that choosing one half the size could save you £30 or more.”

”It’ll still look and smell fantastic!”

According to Lynn, purchasing through a cashback site will result in a nice lump sum payment in January.

“Usually, you get a 6% discount.”

”Once it’s cleared, you can deposit it in your savings account or convert it to shopping vouchers for double savings.”

”If you spent £200 on gifts, you’ve spent £12 or more.”

“Assemble a direct…

