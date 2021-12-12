Mum slams vile date for claiming he didn’t ‘consent’ to seeing her breastfeed.

And one mother was taken aback when a man expressed displeasure with her breastfeeding and stated that he didn’t ‘consent’ to seeing it.

The 26-year-old mother took to Reddit to share her story, and she has received praise for retaliating in the best way possible.

“I’m a new mom, so I’m exhausted all of the time,” she explained.

I don’t get enough sleep, and my body is exhausted.

“When one of my friends invited me and my baby out a few months ago, I decided it would be nice to go on a day trip since I hadn’t done so in a long time.

“She also brought her boyfriend and one of his pals.”

“We spent the day in downtown and had a nice lunch.

“It was entertaining until my baby became fussy, at which point I decided to feed her.”

“We were at a park, so I just sat down on a bench that was out of the way and began feeding.”

“While my friend and the others were taking pictures, I kept our bags close to me to keep an eye on them.”

When one of the guys she was out with approached her, she told him what had happened.

“Her bf’s friend (L) came over to grab something from his bag,” she explained.

“He was sooo pissed when he saw me breastfeeding.”

“He made a face and told me to stop feeding because he didn’t want to see my nipples,” she explained.

“I apologized and explained that I was sitting out of his line of vision because I needed to feed my baby.”

“He began insulting me and becoming increasingly obnoxious, and I became very embarrassed.”

“I simply got up and moved away until my baby was finished, then tucked everything back in.”

“After that, it was a little awkward, so I just told my friend that I was going home and left.”

Later, the woman revealed that she had been invited to a birthday party hosted by a friend she had been out with.

“My friend turned 26 recently, so she threw a small get-together,” she explained.

“I went to my friend’s house while my mother looked after my baby.”

“She had a few other people with her, including her boyfriend and L,” says the source.

“When L saw me, he sighed and said, ‘ugh, not you again.’

“However, the party was enjoyable, and my friend had a good time.”

“Everyone except me was drinking because I needed to get home and…

