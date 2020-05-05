Mum spends a year documenting her toddler son’s hilarious tantrums

A mum has spent a year documenting her toddler son’s hilarious reasons for having a tantrum, from being offered a sweet to not being allowed to play with a knife.

Rachael Saunders, 34, who lives on the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, has taken dozens of snaps capturing the illogical triggers which cause two-year-old Fraser to burst into tears or throw himself on the floor.

The Co-op worker and her partner David have now shared their adorable gallery – put together over the last 12 months – to put a smile on other parents’ faces during lockdown.

Mum-of-two Rachael, who is originally from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, said: ‘I saw someone posting online about the various silly reasons kids like to cry and get upset, and I thought “I could do this with mine”.

‘The really daft reasons entertain me the most, like the marshmallow – how many kids throw a tantrum because you offer them a sweet?

‘I’ve been doing it for about a year now and is proving very popular on my social media. Before lockdown, a lot of my local friends would pull me up in the street and say they were loving them and looking forward to the next one.

‘They’ll definitely be coming out on Fraser’s 18th birthday – he’ll probably disown me.’

Former recruiter Rachael, who is also mum to daughter Meghan, 12, moved to Barra, which has a population of just 1,200 people, three and a half years ago.

She said while lockdown doesn’t feel as difficult for residents of the sparsely populated island, who are used to regularly not seeing a single soul when walking along beaches and hills, friends and family back in the North West have needed cheering up virtually.

Other ridiculous reasons for Fraser’s upsets shared in the gallery include his dad shaving his beard, not being allowed to swallow a key and The Simpsons going to an ad break.

Rachael added: ‘I shared the pictures to put a smile on people’s faces – everyone needs it at the moment.

‘Because it’s so remote where we live anyway, we haven’t found the effects of social distancing as painful as others – but I’m hearing a lot from friends and family about how it is on the mainland, and people are really scared at the moment.

‘If I can cheer people up, even just a little bit, then great – that’s the plan.’

Rachael was inspired to share her gallery after parenting blogger and dad-of-one Matt Coyne – aka Man vs Baby – asked his followers for examples of their kids’ most bizarre lockdown tantrums.