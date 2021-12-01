Mum uses a £1 spray and some water to make a red wine-stained carpet look new.

Mum uses £1 spray and water to make a red wine-stained carpet look new.

WE’RE NOT CLEANING PROFESSIONALS, but we’ve always been taught that once you’ve spilled red wine on a carpet, it can’t be saved.

We just assumed we’d have to live with grease smears and any kind of suede stain – until now.

Chantel, a TikTok star with 566,000 followers on her Mama Mila account, revealed earlier this year how SHAVING cream could be the answer to our cleaning woes.

Because shaving foam is effectively a form of whipped soap, the Australian mother dubbed it the “miracle stain remover you didn’t know you had.”

Chantel walked viewers through how she uses the £1 product around her home in a viral video that has received over 3600 “likes.”

First and foremost, the mother claims that shaving foam is excellent for “spot cleaning” carpets.

Chantel applied a generous amount to her rug, rubbed it in a little, and then let it sit for a few minutes, putting her method into practice.

She then gave it a gentle scrub and was pleased to see that the spot had vanished.

In addition, the mother used the foam to remove a red wine stain from a white cloth.

“Apply, let it set in, and wash away [with water],” she wrote.

Finally, Chantel extolled the fact that it’s gentle enough to remove grease stains from suede, which is notoriously difficult to clean.

“Apply, let it settle, and wipe away with a damp cloth,” Chantel said, slightly changing her instructions.

Shaving foam works by penetrating the stain and adding moisture, which makes it easier to remove, as influencer Lynsey Queen of Clean explained on Instagram last year.

“Shaving foam isn’t just for shaving; it’s also an amazing inexpensive stain remover that works brilliantly on both carpets and mattresses,” she wrote, recommending Teso’s 70p version.

“Just gently rub the stain with warm water and a small soft brush or cloth for 10 minutes, then rinse away.”

Then fold your cloth into a square and dry with a towel.”

