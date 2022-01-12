Mum was chastised for refusing to take her daughter to see her father a day earlier to say goodbye to the family dog.

She was chastised for refusing to allow her 9-year-old daughter to be picked up by her father a day earlier than usual so that she could see his elderly rescue dog before it was put down.

“My daughter loves this dog, and I’ve tried to indulge that as much as possible,” the mother wrote on Reddit, “and the days I have her (her father) will let (our daughter) video call with him and the dog, which I think is a bit extreme but to each their own.”

The dog was given to the former couple shortly after their daughter was born, when he was about 6 or 7 years old, so he has had a long life and has grown up with their child.

Her ex-husband accused her of being ‘dramatic, petty, and cruel’ for refusing to comply with the court order, but she chose to ignore him.

“He’s sent me several texts saying I should let (her) be there, and he even told her what was going on, which IMO was overstepping, and I don’t think it’s right for him to contact her behind my back about something involving our co-parenting,” she continued.

“Now that she knows, she’s upset with me, and I’m wondering if I’m being an a**hole.”

After hearing the mother’s story, the father and daughter received the majority of the support from over 2,500 comments.

“What if a relative died? ‘Oh sorry, I won’t be able to attend the funeral,” one person wrote.

‘It isn’t on the agenda.’

These are the things that cause children to be estranged from their parents.”

“She wants revenge on her ex,” one said, adding, “It’s all about control.”

Her rage is more important than her children’s emotional health.

Others said her decision would make her daughter resent her because she didn’t seem to consider her emotions about her pet at all, while others called it an “unfathomably cruel” situation.

“If you don’t want to muddle the custody order, you should bring her to say goodbye to the dog.”

The important thing is that your nine-year-old has the chance to say goodbye to a beloved pet and grieve.”

The majority of commenters called the mother an a**hole who was being ‘horrifically cruel.’

Many people advised the mother to focus on her daughter’s best interests by allowing her to see the dog one last time before putting him down.

“You are…,” someone reminded her.

