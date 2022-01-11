Mum was quoted nearly £3k to transform her garden, but thanks to Facebook bargains, she is able to do it herself for a fraction of the cost.

Mum was quoted nearly £3k to transform her garden, but thanks to Facebook bargains, she can do it herself for a fraction of the cost.

A MONEY-SAVING MOTHER, who was quoted nearly £3,000 for her garden work, transformed the space herself using a few gardening hacks and bargain buys.

Lynda Chadwick, 54, from York and mother of three sons aged 33, 30 and 12, wanted to transform her plot but couldn’t afford to pay thousands for a professional job.

“I hated my garden so much that I hadn’t sat out in it in the 5 years I’d lived here,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“However, after seeing what other people were doing with their gardens on the Facebook group Gardens On A Budget, I decided to give my own garden a makeover with the help of my friend Sharon in the hopes of improving its appearance.”

“Sharon was the one who persuaded me to do it, so we did it together.”

I’m a single mother, so I didn’t have any male help, and even though I have three sons, they didn’t want to help because I wanted it to be my project.”

Lynda’s garden was once an abandoned space with a paved area covered in debris and a grassy sun lounger.

She had intended to call in the experts, but the cost put her off.

“I had it estimated last year and it was going to cost £2700; I did it myself for under £500.”

It took us about three weeks, and it was a lot of work, but it was well worth it in the end.

The first step was to remove approximately five tonnes of soil and grass from the area.

There was also a concrete post buried beneath the soil that needed to be removed.

“I dug up all the paving slabs and killed all the weeds before laying down black roll and wheelbarrowing in three tons of stones.”

The fence was then painted, and two broken panels were replaced.

“I purchased lights for each post as well as a log roll to finish it off.”

I also got a few plants and a palm tree for free because my father was moving and gave them all to me, which saved me a lot of money!

“At times, the project was extremely difficult.

I did say halfway through that I wished I’d never started it and that I couldn’t see a way out.

Sharon, on the other hand, said, “Come on, we can do this!” and so we did.

I’m overjoyed with the outcome, and after five years, I finally have a lovely space to relax in.

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to save thousands of pounds by doing it myself. Several of the supplies I purchased were either inexpensive or free….

