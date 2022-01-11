Mum was rendered unrecognizable following an extreme tattoo transformation that left her feeling “vile” and her mother in tears.

People used to avoid her because of her extreme face tattoos, and she claims she felt ‘vile’ after they were covered up.

Aimee Smith, who has been tattooed since she was 13, recently agreed to have her extensive tattoos covered up as part of a TV show called Hooked on the Look.

Aimee, on the other hand, was not impressed.

“I was trying so hard not to cry,” the 23-year-old mother from Oakham, East Midlands, told The Daily Star.

“I know it’s a strong word, but I was feeling vile and horrible inside.”

I felt extremely uneasy, as if I were staring at someone I didn’t recognize.”

While Aimee was unimpressed with her new look, her mother was moved to tears by it.

“I was shocked to hear her compliment me on how beautiful I looked, but at the same time, because I’ve had face tattoos for so long and they’re such a big part of my life, she was like, ‘that’s not my daughter,'” Aimee explained.

“I prefer her with the tattoos, just because she’s Aimee,” Miles, Aimee’s stepfather, agreed.

“Today has just made me realise that I am really happy with the choice I made to be heavily tattooed despite being told not to,” Aimee said at the conclusion of her makeover.

Aimee has always had the support of her parents, who gave her her first tattoo gun when she was 13 years old.

The general public, on the other hand, is less knowledgeable.

The alternative model is a mother of two boys, Elijah, 6, and Remy, 1, but she claims that other parents look down on her because of her tattooed skin.

Amy claims that security guards follow her around stores and that other parents cross the street to keep her away from their kids.

People who believe women should look stereotypically feminine, especially as mothers, put her under extra pressure, she said.

She’s been told she “shouldn’t look like that,” she claims.

Elijah, her oldest son, is especially protective of his mother and notices when strangers make rude comments.

To cheer up his mother, the six-year-old even draws his own tattoo designs.

“Now that I have two children, Elijah and Remy, my tattoos attract a lot of attention,” she explained.

“Some parents cross the street to get their children away from me, and I’m frequently followed by security in stores where I’m unfamiliar.”

“The negative comments have been witnessed by my children, and they can see how it makes me feel – I feel like my children…

